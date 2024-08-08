Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX gains over 700 points on strong corporate results

Benchmark index driven by positive financial results from major companies as investor confidence returns

By News Desk

Bulls made a strong return to the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange during the second half of trading on Thursday, after the index heavyweights announced positive financial results. 

According to the PSX website, the market remained flat for most of the session but the benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by over 700 points later due to positive financial results from key market players.

The KSE-100 Index closed the session at the 77,874.22 mark, with an increase of 759.73 points or 0.99% from the previous close of 77,114.49 points. 

Key sectors, including cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, and OMCs, saw increased buying. Index-heavy stocks such as OGDCL, MARI, MEBL, PPL, HBL, and NBP traded positively.

The surge was mainly triggered by Mari Petroleum’s announcement of 800% bonus shares and dividends, which boosted investor confidence and share prices across the board.

Mari Petroleum posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs77.28 billion in 2024, up 38% from Rs56.13 billion the previous year.

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s largest Islamic bank, reported consolidated earnings of Rs26.89 billion for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, a nearly 55% increase from Rs17.39 billion in the same period last year. 

Previous article
Mahmood Textile Mills to divest its shares in Orient Power
Next article
Mari Petroleum announces record Rs77bn profit, 800% bonus shares
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Exports

GMO contamination in Pakistani rice shipment alarms export circles

Basmati rice consignment imported from Pakistan through the Netherlands found to be contaminated with genetically modified rice, says European Commission 

Finance Committee raises concerns over disbursement process and corruption in BISP 

BF Biosciences plans to raise Rs 1.37 billion through IPO 

Trading in shares of seven companies suspended due to regulatory non-compliance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.