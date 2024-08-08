Sign inSubscribe
Mari Petroleum announces record Rs77bn profit, 800% bonus shares

Company declares final cash dividend of Rs134 per share for fourth quarter, bringing the total dividend for FY24 to Rs232 per share

By News Desk

Mari Petroleum (MARI) has announced its highest-ever profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs77 billion (EPS of Rs579.36) for the fiscal year 2024, marking an increase of 38% compared to the previous year’s Rs56.13 billion. 

According to Topline Research, this exceeded industry expectations due to a reversal in exploration costs and lower tax expenses.

In the fourth quarter of FY24, the company posted a profit of Rs26 billion (EPS of Rs192.34), marking a 62% rise. The company declared a final cash dividend of Rs134 per share for 4QFY24, bringing the total dividend for FY24 to Rs232 per share. This results in a payout ratio of 40%, up from 35% in FY23. 

Additionally, MARI announced an 800% bonus (eight shares for every one share held) from the Capital Redemption Reserve Fund and the balance from Revenue Reserves.

Mari’s Net sales declined by 15% year-on-year (YoY) and 17% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs40 billion in 4QFY24, due to reduced gas production amidst a 55-day closure of a fertilizer plant. However, net sales increased by 25% YoY in FY24, with hydrocarbon sales volume reaching 39.01 MMBOE, up 7% YoY.

The company’s royalty expenses were 11.4% of sales in 4QFY24 and 12.2% for the full year, consistent with historical averages. It recorded a reversal of Rs5.9 billion in exploration costs in 4QFY24 compared to an expense of Rs6.5 billion in 4QFY23. For the full year, exploration costs were Rs12.9 billion, down 19% YoY.

The effective tax rate was 20% in 4QFY24, compared to 37% in 4QFY23. For the full year, the effective tax rate was 30%, down from 35% in FY23.

Other notable information includes a five-year extension of the Mari D&P lease, approved by the government, extending the company’s rights until November 2029 with an additional payment of 15% wellhead value. MARI’s subsidiary, Mari Mining Co. (Pvt) Ltd, has been awarded two mineral exploration licenses in Chaghi district, Balochistan. 

The Board of Directors also approved the formation of a subsidiary focused on Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence.

