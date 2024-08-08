Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.47 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,318.6 million

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,471.9 million as of August 2, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,153.3 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 51 million to reach $ 9,153.3 million during the week ended on August 2, 2024.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,318.6 million during the week under review, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on July 26, 2024, were $ 14,391.7 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,102.2 million while $ 5,289.5 million were held by commercial banks.
News Desk
News Desk

