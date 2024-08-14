Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold reaches historic high as rupee weakens slightly in market

In the international market, gold rose by $19 to reach $2,458 per ounce (31.10 grams)

By News Desk

KARACHI: The price of gold surged to a record-breaking Rs257,700 per tola (11.66 grams) on Tuesday, reflecting the global upward trend. Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee showed a slight decline, closing at Rs278.70 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the bullion price jumped by Rs1,200 per tola in a single day, marking a cumulative increase of Rs2,200 over the past five working days, with prices remaining unchanged on three of those days.

Abdullah Abdul Razzak, a member of the gold pricing body, informed The Express Tribune that the precious metal’s rise is largely due to speculation that the US Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates next month. Additionally, ongoing political instability in the Middle East has driven global investors to seek safety in gold.

In the international market, gold rose by $19 to reach $2,458 per ounce (31.10 grams), according to the association.

Despite the historic rise, local gold prices are still Rs2,000 per tola lower than those in the Dubai market. Razzak noted that demand for pure gold bars remains robust as people continue to invest in the safe-haven asset to shield themselves from a potential devaluation of the rupee.

Central bank data revealed a minor depreciation of the local currency, with the rupee slipping by Rs0.06 to Rs278.70 against the US dollar, maintaining its downward trend as demand for foreign currency increased ahead of the public holiday marking Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) reported that the rupee held steady at Rs280.40 per dollar in the open market for the seventh consecutive working day.

Previous article
China and Pakistan join hands in flaxseed to reduce oil imports
Next article
Cabinet orders review to classify SOEs as essential or strategic
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

China and Pakistan join hands in flaxseed to reduce oil imports

BEIJING: China and Pakistan have joined hands to enhance production of flaxseed that will help reducing oil imports, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on...

Economic stability is key to national sovereignty, says SBP governor 

Global banks revive tech spending, offering hope to Indian IT sector

Newly formed task force reviews FBR’s digitalisation process

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.