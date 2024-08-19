Sign inSubscribe
Ferozsons launches biologic to treat diabetes

Pharmaceutical company’s biotech subsidiary to launch the new product in one of Pakistan’s biggest therapeutic areas

In a move that may have lasting reverberations in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry, Ferozons’ Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences has successfully launched its first human insulin drug under the brand name Ferulin. This drug is the first biosimilar to be launched in Pakistan that addresses diabetes, one of the most prevalent diseases in Pakistan.

Human insulin is a synthetic form of insulin produced in laboratories to mimic the natural insulin produced by the human body. It is used primarily to manage blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes, particularly those with type 1 diabetes or advanced type 2 diabetes who do not produce sufficient insulin naturally.

Human insulin was developed in the 1960s and 1970s and was approved for pharmaceutical use in 1982. Before its development, insulin was typically derived from animal sources, such as pigs.

The primary advantage of human insulin over insulin analogs is cost, as it tends to be less expensive. However, human insulin may have a slower onset of action compared to some insulin analogs, which have been genetically modified to act more predictably and rapidly.

The introduction of Ferulin comes at a crucial time. Diabetes has become a pervasive health issue in Pakistan, with a staggering prevalence rate of 26.3% as of 2017. Ferozsons estimates that the number of adults living with diabetes in Pakistan has surged to 33 million in 2023, an astonishing 70% increase since 2019. This dramatic rise positions Pakistan as the world’s third-highest country in diabetes prevalence.

 

