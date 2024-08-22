Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Azfar Manzoor appointed PTCL Chairman

Manzoor’s appointment will be effect from August 22, 2024. 

By News Desk

Azfar Manzoor has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the telecom regulator said in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood has stepped down as PTCL chairman amid management changes, read the notice.

Manzoor’s appointment will be effect from August 22, 2024. 

“We have to inform you that Azfar Manzoor has been appointed as chairman with effect from 2024-08-22 in place of Capt. Muhammad Mahmood (retd),” the notice further said.

The reconstituted Board of Directors now includes Mr. Azfar Manzoor as Chairman, alongside seven other members: Mr. Abdulrahim A. Al Nooryani, Mr. Ahad Khan Cheema, Mr. Imdad Ullah Bosal, Mr. Jawad Paul Khawaja, Dr. Mohamed Karim Bennis, Ms. Brooke Marie Lindsay, and Mr. Khaled Hegazy.

Established on December 31, 1995, PTCL is a key player in Pakistan’s telecommunications sector, offering domestic and international telephone services, along with various other communication facilities across the country.

In June, PTCL secured debt financing of up to $400 million from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank affiliate. The funds are designated for PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers (Private) Limited (TPL). The deal supports PTCL’s strategic acquisitions aimed at expanding its telecommunications footprint in Pakistan.

Among its major assets is Ufone, a mobile operator serving over 20 million customers in Pakistan. The company operates under the majority ownership of the government of Pakistan, with Etisalat holding a significant minority stake under a management agreement.

Previous article
PM launches Buna-Raast connectivity project to boost remittances 
Next article
All major economic indicators showing positive trends, says finance minister 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM launches Buna-Raast connectivity project to boost remittances 

SBP’s Raast payment mechanism will be linked with Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna system to facilitate millions of overseas workers

Millat tractors halts production due to GST refund delays

Govt to auction 20 offshore blocks for oil and gas exploration

Task Force drafts plan to modernize FBR for revenue growth

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.