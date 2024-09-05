Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices surge by Rs2,000, reaching Rs262,100 per tola in Pakistan

Local market sees price jump following international gold rate increase; silver remains steady

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan surged by Rs2,000 on Thursday, reaching Rs262,100 per tola, after experiencing consecutive declines earlier in the week. The price increase aligns with a rise in international gold rates, signaling renewed market momentum.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold also saw an uptick of Rs1,714, bringing it to Rs224,708. This comes after Wednesday’s dip when the gold price dropped by Rs1,400 to Rs260,100 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices also rose on Thursday, with the rate climbing to $2,503 per ounce, reflecting a $22 increase. The premium on international rates stood at $20, further influencing the local market surge.

Despite the fluctuations in gold, silver prices remained unchanged, holding steady at Rs2,900 per tola.

Just last month, gold prices reached an all-time high of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan, as market volatility continues to affect commodity rates.

Previous article
Google to produce 500,000 Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026
Next article
Food ministry approached for re-auditing of fumigation companies
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.