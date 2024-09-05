Gold prices surge by Rs2,000, reaching Rs262,100 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan surged by Rs2,000 on Thursday, reaching Rs262,100 per tola, after experiencing consecutive declines earlier in the week. The price increase aligns with a rise in international gold rates, signaling renewed market momentum.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold also saw an uptick of Rs1,714, bringing it to Rs224,708. This comes after Wednesday’s dip when the gold price dropped by Rs1,400 to Rs260,100 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices also rose on Thursday, with the rate climbing to $2,503 per ounce, reflecting a $22 increase. The premium on international rates stood at $20, further influencing the local market surge.

Despite the fluctuations in gold, silver prices remained unchanged, holding steady at Rs2,900 per tola.

Just last month, gold prices reached an all-time high of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan, as market volatility continues to affect commodity rates.