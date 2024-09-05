Food ministry approached for re-auditing of fumigation companies

ISLAMABAD: While highlighting discrepancies and flaws in a routine audit of fumigation companies under the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), an attached department of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, complainants have approached the ministry to request a re-audit of certain companies that allegedly obtained reaccreditation through bogus and fraudulent practices.

According to separate letters received by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, addressed to Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, complainants Abdul Manan from Mansehra and Asfar Ehtisham from Karachi have pointed out irregularities in the audit that led to the reaccreditation of M/s Al-Abbas Agro Care, Karachi.

The letters allege that the reaccreditation was granted based on false information and forged documents, allegedly orchestrated by a London-based clearing agent accused of involvement in various illegal activities, including smuggling, document fabrication, and money laundering. The complainants further claim that the fumigation firm manipulated DPP auditors by leveraging connections within the Ministry of National Food Security and the Prime Minister’s Office to avoid scrutiny.

Asfar Ehtisham, who also owns a fumigation firm, has called for a thorough physical inspection of M/s Al-Abbas Agro Care’s infrastructure, equipment, and staff. He claims that the previous audit committee included officials accused in a separate corruption case related to a contaminated soybean shipment. Among those named are Umar Farooq, an entomologist, and Dr. Muhammad Basit, Deputy Director of Quarantine Operations, who are allegedly close to the London-based clearing agent.

Additionally, the letters accuse Muhammad Umer Rathore, another DPP official, of complicity in submitting fraudulent accreditation documents for the company. It is further alleged that M/s Al-Abbas Agro Care lacks the necessary equipment and trained operators for proper fumigation, casting doubt on the legitimacy of its operations.

The letters also implicate other companies, such as Ahmad and Kamran Traders, in obtaining accreditation through falsified audit reports. These companies are accused of issuing fake treatment certificates and releasing contaminated consignments without proper disinfestation, posing a significant threat to Pakistan’s agriculture and public health.

Furthermore, the letters criticize the placement of non-technical staff in sensitive DPP roles, such as quarantine, locust surveillance, and pesticide registration, alleging that many of these officials hold fake qualifications. It is claimed that these misassignments contributed to the severe locust plague that devastated Pakistan’s agricultural sector in 2020 and 2021.

In his letter, Abdul Manan urges the minister to take immediate action to safeguard the integrity of Pakistan’s plant quarantine system.