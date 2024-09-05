Power distribution companies’ unpaid bills surpass Rs2.56 trillion

Unpaid bills of 12 power distribution companies (DISCOs) have exceeded Rs2.56 trillion which are owed by the federal and provincial governments of the country.

The Express Tribune reported, citing official documents, that the federal government has outstanding dues of Rs47.81 billion, while provincial governments collectively owe Rs1.51 trillion to the DISCOs operating nationwide.

Additionally, subordinate institutions of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government owe Rs56.77 billion to these power utilities.

Among the federal government’s liabilities, Rs14.13 billion is owed to Iesco, Rs9.13 billion to Sepco, and Rs6.67 billion to Lesco, with smaller amounts due to other DISCOs.

Provincial governments also face significant outstanding bills, with Punjab owing Rs33.05 billion to various power companies in the Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Islamabad regions.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government owes Rs26.25 billion to Pesco and Tesco, while the Sindh government has unpaid dues exceeding Rs54 billion to the Hyderabad and Sukkur electric supply companies. Meanwhile, the government of Balochistan owes Rs38.29 billion to Qesco.

These mounting unpaid bills are placing increasing financial pressure on the country’s power distribution companies, impacting their operations and financial stability.