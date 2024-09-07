Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Major oil and gas reserves discovered in Pakistan’s territorial waters: report

Potential to transform the country’s economic landscape as exploration plans move forward

By Monitoring Desk

A significant deposit of petroleum and natural gas has been discovered in Pakistan’s territorial waters, a discovery so substantial that it could potentially reshape the country’s economic future, according to a report by Dawn citing a senior security official. 

While early estimates suggest this could be one of the largest oil and gas deposits globally, former Ogra member Muhammad Arif advised caution. 

He noted that despite the optimism, there is no certainty of successful extraction until thorough analysis and drilling commence. 

He highlighted that initial exploration alone could require an investment of approximately $5 billion, and full extraction could take four to five years if reserves are confirmed.

Arif added that, depending on the type of reserves found, Pakistan could significantly reduce its dependence on imported LNG or oil. However, the country must be prepared for the substantial investment needed to develop infrastructure for production if the reserves prove viable.

The discovery follows a three-year collaborative survey conducted with assistance from a friendly nation. The extensive survey confirmed the presence of oil and gas reserves, with precise locations identified. 

Relevant government departments have been informed, and proposals for exploration and bidding are under review, though the actual extraction of oil could take several years.

In addition to oil and gas, the “blue water economy” holds potential for other valuable minerals and elements that can be mined from the ocean, offering further economic benefits.

Previous article
SECP issues consultation paper to improve public offering regime 
Next article
Govt proposes new model to cut electricity tariff, 24 conditions set for IPPs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt renegotiating contracts with IPPS to control ‘unsustainable’ tariffs, says power...

There is a clear understanding on both sides that the status quo can't be maintained; existing price structure of electricity is not sustainable, Awais Leghari 

Stock market experiences rangebound week as investors remain cautious

SBP grants 15-day extension for sugar export shipments

NEPRA approves Rs1.743/unit hike in power prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.