Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP issues consultation paper to improve public offering regime 

Requisite regulatory amendments will be finalized after receiving public feedback and stakeholder consensus

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a Consultation Paper on areas of improvement in the public offering regime to foster capital formation. 

The requisite regulatory amendments will be finalized after receiving public feedback and stakeholder consensus. SECP firmly believes in and is a big advocate of making capital formation easier for businesses, it said in a press release.  

Efficient and cost-effective capital formation is a game changer for growing businesses and the economy as a whole. 

Over time, SECP has introduced various improvements in the public offering regime for capital formation. In this regard, the Consultation Paper covers potential areas of improvement that have been identified based on a holistic review of the regulatory regime, international practices, evolving technology, and suggestions received from the market. 

It is envisaged that potential improvements will bring greater transparency, efficiency, and vibrancy; thereby benefiting issuers, investors, and the overall economy. 

Broad areas identified for improvement include; IPO pricing, public offering, and listing conditions, role of consultant to the issue, IPO approval timelines and documentation requirements, disclosure requirements, digitization and IPO outreach, public offering regime for GEM companies, and post-IPO matters. 

Suggested improvements are focused on both, the supply and demand side. The supply-side improvements are focused on enabling a conducive regulatory environment for businesses/issuers to raise funds in a smooth and cost-effective manner within a short period of time. Demand side improvements are expected to improve the overall investor journey.

Previous article
PIA bidders reject $500mn investment condition
Next article
Major oil and gas reserves discovered in Pakistan’s territorial waters: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt renegotiating contracts with IPPS to control ‘unsustainable’ tariffs, says power...

There is a clear understanding on both sides that the status quo can't be maintained; existing price structure of electricity is not sustainable, Awais Leghari 

Stock market experiences rangebound week as investors remain cautious

SBP grants 15-day extension for sugar export shipments

NEPRA approves Rs1.743/unit hike in power prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.