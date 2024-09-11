Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab withdraws Rs14/unit electricity subsidy for Islamabad residents 

ICT residents face higher bills as Punjab halts relief due to IMF pressure; subsidy continues for Punjab until September 30

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab government has decided to withdraw the Rs14 per unit electricity subsidy for consumers in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), following pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

The decision, announced by the Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO), will affect the electricity bills for September. Residents of Islamabad and surrounding areas will now see their electricity bills calculated at higher rates, which were implemented by the federal government on July 1 in compliance with IMF conditions. 

The federal government had raised electricity prices by up to 51% as part of the IMF’s loan program, although the loan approval is still pending.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari confirmed that the subsidy withdrawal applies to ICT consumers. 

According to a notification from IESCO, the discontinuation of the Rs14 per unit subsidy for domestic single-phase consumers using between 201 and 500 units will take effect for the billing month of September. However, the subsidy will continue for consumers in Punjab until September 30.

Earlier, reports emerged that the IMF had directed all provinces to halt subsidies during the 37-month program period, with the existing Rs14 per unit subsidy set to expire by the end of September. 

Previous article
CCP recovers Rs 27mn in penalties from Reliance Paints, Pakistan Steel Mills 
Next article
Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Banking

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Strategy involves transforming phones into payment instruments and accepting various forms of payment, including QR and card tap
CCP

CCP recovers Rs 27mn in penalties from Reliance Paints, Pakistan Steel Mills 

Pakistan agrees to IMF ban on new economic zones

Fauji Fertilizer’s board approves acquisition of Agritech Limited

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.