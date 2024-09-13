Cabinet orders 50% of wheat, sugar and fertiliser imports through Gwadar port

The Federal Cabinet has approved a proposal by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs directing all government departments to route 50% of their imports, including wheat, sugar, and fertiliser, through the Gwadar Port.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also called for an increase in the volume of exports from Gwadar Port in the future. A subcommittee of the cabinet will be formed to submit a quarterly report on imports and exports through Gwadar Port to the cabinet.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had issued directives to increase operations at Gwadar Port to ensure the development and prosperity of the Balochistan province. He also instructed that 50% of all public sector imports should be routed through the Gwadar Port.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Communications, the cabinet approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the issuance of a commemorative postal stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of Industries and Production presented a report from the Cabinet Committee on Sugar Exports. The cabinet expressed satisfaction that, due to a well-timed decision on sugar exports, the country not only earned valuable foreign exchange but also maintained stable sugar prices, while sugarcane farmers were adequately compensated for their efforts.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority, Karachi, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. The cabinet instructed that all provinces should be given representation on such government boards. It also directed that any government-owned corporations with incomplete boards should have them fully constituted as soon as possible.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services, the cabinet approved the appointment of Muhammad Yaqoob, Assistant Director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, as the Federal Inspector of Drugs for Balochistan.

Similarly, on the recommendation of the Planning Ministry, the federal cabinet approved an amendment to the Cabinet resolution dated October 30, 2013, regarding the appointment of Planning Commission members from the open market.

Under this amendment, the salaries of Planning Commission members will now be set under the Special Professional Pay Scale-II (SPPS-II), instead of the Management Pay Scale. Furthermore, the cabinet also approved setting the salary of the Chief Economist of the Planning Commission, who will be appointed from the open market, under the Special Professional Pay Scale-I (SPPS-I).

Based on the recommendations of the Revenue Division and in line with the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders, the cabinet approved the Federal Public Service Commission to conduct departmental promotion exams for the posts of Inspector Inland Revenue (BPS-16).

The cabinet endorsed the decisions made during the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held on August 29, 2024. It also ratified the decisions made during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises held on September 2, 2024.