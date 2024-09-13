Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP approves acquisitions in packaging and renewable energy sectors

Acquisitions of DS Smith PLC and YDE SA approved

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD:  The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved two acquisitions, reinforcing its commitment to promoting competition across sectors. The transactions involve M/s. International Paper Company acquiring M/s. DS Smith Plc, and M/s. Pakistan Pencils (Private) Limited acquiring M/s. YDE SA (SMC-Private) Limited.

 

As per details shared by CCP, the M/s. International Paper Company, a US based global leader in renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products, is acquiring 100% shareholding of DS Smith Plc, a public limited company in England and Wales and the parent of the DS Smith Group. DS Smith operates primarily in corrugated packaging across the European Economic Area. The indirect subsidiary of the group namely M/s. TMS Pakistan (Private) Limited, supplies point-of-sale display stands to a single customer in Pakistan, therefore it requires a CCP approval.

 

The second transaction involves M/s. Pakistan Pencils (Private) Limited acquiring 100% shareholding of M/s. YDE SA (SMC-Private) Limited through a Share Purchase Arrangement. Pakistan Pencils is a leading Pakistani manufacturer and distributor of stationery products, while YDE SA designs and installs renewable energy power plants and sells electricity in Pakistan. 

 

The CCP has identified the relevant market for this transaction as “Distributed Power Generation – Bulk Power Consumer,” with YDE SA holding a nominal market share in the industry, according to NEPRA’s data.

 

The CCP’s Phase I competition assessment determined that neither acquisition would lead to market dominance. International Paper Company’s subsidiary and YDE SA hold negligible market shares in Pakistan’s industry. As a result, both transactions are unlikely to negatively affect competition in their respective markets.

Previous article
India’s foreign exchange reserves hit fresh high of $689.24bn
Next article
Blue economy offers path to growth, says Ishaq Dar
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit fresh high of $689.24bn

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves extended their winning run for a fourth straight week to hit a record high of $689.24 billion as of...

Oil prices rise as US production slowly resumes after hurricane

SBP to observe bank holiday on September 17 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Gold prices soar to record high of Rs265,900 per tola in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.