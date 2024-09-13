Sign inSubscribe
India’s foreign exchange reserves hit fresh high of $689.24bn

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves extended their winning run for a fourth straight week to hit a record high of $689.24 billion as of Sept. 6, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $5.3 billion in the reporting week, after having risen by a total of $13.9 billion in the prior three weeks.

The RBI intervenes on both sides of the foreign exchange market to prevent undue volatility in the rupee.

These interventions, via state-run banks in the spot market, helped avert a steeper decline in the local currency, which has hovered close to 84 per U.S. dollar in recent sessions, traders said.

In the week ending Sept. 6, the rupee fell 0.1% against the dollar and traded in a thin band.

The rupee settled at 83.8875 on Friday, having strengthened nearly 0.1% week-on-week in its best weekly performance since the week ended June 25.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

Reuters
