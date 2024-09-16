Sign inSubscribe
Gold price surge, hits fresh record of Rs268,000 per tola in Pakistan

By News Desk
Gold

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory on Monday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs1,700, clocking in at Rs268,000, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs229,767 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,458, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price gained Rs400 to settle at Rs266,300.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,587 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $10 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Saturday, gold prices hit the then-record high level of Rs266,300 per tola in Pakistan.

Asian bonds attract massive inflows in August on US Fed easing hopes
CCOCIP discusses measures to expedite CPEC projects
News Desk
News Desk

