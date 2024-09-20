Cyberattacks on children spike by 30% amid growing online gaming threats

ISLAMABAD: Cybercriminals have intensified their attacks on young online gamers, with a staggering 30% increase in incidents reported in the first half of 2024, according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. Their latest report indicates that over 132,000 unique users were targeted, leveraging popular children’s games such as Minecraft, Roblox, Pokémon, and Among Us as bait.

Kaspersky’s analysis, covering July 2023 to June 2024, detected more than 6.6 million attempted cyberattacks through its security solutions. These attacks often disguise malware and phishing schemes within the engaging environments of children’s games.

Among the 18 games analyzed, Minecraft, Roblox, and Among Us were the most frequently attacked, with Minecraft alone facing over three million breach attempts. Cybercriminals exploit the widespread use of mods and cheats, frequently distributed via third-party sites, allowing them to disguise malware as legitimate add-ons and infiltrate the systems of unsuspecting young gamers.

A concerning trend is the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals to create sophisticated, personalized phishing scams. These AI-generated attacks are particularly effective against younger audiences, appearing more convincing and authentic.

One prevalent scam promises exclusive “skins”—cosmetic upgrades for in-game characters. Given the popularity of certain skins, cybercriminals exploit this to lure victims. Kaspersky researchers identified a scam involving the popular game ‘Valorant’ and YouTuber Mr. Beast, using his image to draw young gamers into fraudulent schemes offering skins or in-game currency.

However, the primary aim of these attacks isn’t solely to steal personal data like credit card information. Many scams redirect users to fake downloads or prize claims under the guise of gaming offers, serving as gateways to further phishing attempts or malware infections.

Vasily Kolesnikov, a security expert at Kaspersky, underscored the vulnerability of children in the digital landscape. “Children are becoming a common target for cybercriminals. It’s vital to educate them about cyber hygiene and implement trusted security solutions to ensure their safety. By promoting critical thinking and responsible online behavior, we can create a safer digital environment for this generation,” Kolesnikov stated.

In response to rising cyber threats, the federal government is seeking Rs20 billion for FY2024-25 to bolster national cybersecurity and regulate social media. The Ministry of Information Technology has proposed the Digital Information Infrastructure Initiative (DIII) budget to enhance protective measures.

While improving infrastructure is essential, experts emphasize the critical role of cybersecurity education and parental involvement in safeguarding children. Open discussions about potential online risks, teaching children to navigate cyberspace responsibly, and using parental control tools are essential strategies.

Dedicated apps like Kaspersky Safe Kids, Pureversity, and KnowBe4 can help parents effectively protect their children online and offline. To prevent malicious downloads during gaming, experts recommend installing trusted security solutions.