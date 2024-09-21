Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CDWP approves uplift projects worth Rs187 billion 

Focus on cost rationalisation and infrastructure development across health, water, and road sectors

By APP

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), chaired by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, has approved development projects worth Rs187 billion. 

Of these, six projects amounting to Rs19 billion were approved by the CDWP to initiate work on them, while another six projects worth Rs168 billion were recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting, attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Planning, members of the Planning Commission, and representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments, discussed the importance of cost optimization. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that Pakistan’s economic challenges necessitate judicious use of resources.

Among the approved projects were key health sector initiatives, including the “Establishment of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur AJ&K” (Rs5.08 billion), the “200-bed Accident and Emergency Center at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)” in Islamabad (Rs6.63 billion), and the “Replacement and Upgradation of HVAC Equipment at PIMS” (Rs1.65 billion).

Additionally, a project under the Industries and Commerce sector titled “Invest Pakistan” was approved at a cost of Rs1.39 billion. In the Physical Planning and Housing sector, the “Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Phase-I” worth Rs25.47 billion was recommended to ECNEC. This project will be funded by the World Bank and the Sindh Government.

Other notable projects included the “Greater Water Supply Scheme for Central Hunza from Attabad Lake” (Rs2.08 billion), and a road infrastructure project connecting Baltistan and Diamer-Astore divisions (Rs12.3 billion), which was referred to ECNEC for further review.

The CDWP also approved a project for procuring Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicles for the new Gwadar International Airport (Rs2.08 billion), and recommended the construction and upgrading of a 155-km road from Dirgi Shahbozai (N-70) to Taunsa Sharif (N-55) in Balochistan and Punjab (Rs11.55 billion) to ECNEC.

A revised project for the “Ziarat More-Kach-Harnai-Sanjavi Road” (Rs24.42 billion) in Balochistan was also referred to ECNEC following third-party validation.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that projects in Balochistan remain a priority for the federal government, with resources being directed towards infrastructure development in the province. The meeting also forwarded two projects related to water resources: the “Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (Irrigation Component)” worth Rs59.91 billion, aimed at repairing irrigation and drainage networks damaged in the 2022 floods, and constructing flood detention dams to prevent urban flooding. Both projects are proposed to be funded by the World Bank and the Sindh Government.

Previous article
Cyberattacks on children spike by 30% amid growing online gaming threats
Next article
ECC approves export of 40,000 metric tons of sugar to Tajikistan
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FinMin briefs ECC on current state of economy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. Minister...

Senate body reviews overbilling, electricity theft, data variation in power sector

Govt invites Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan’s energy, petroleum sectors

Bangladesh struggling to muster dollars to pay Indian power debts, sources say

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.