ECC approves export of 40,000 metric tons of sugar to Tajikistan

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved the export of 40,000 metric tons of sugar to Tajikistan, subject to the finalisation of a sale agreement with the Tajik entity.

The ECC, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production. However, the committee directed that the finalized sale agreement be brought back for review before implementation.

The Ministry of Industries, in collaboration with the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), will lead the process, according to a press release.

The ECC also considered another proposal from the Ministry of Industries regarding the export of an additional 100,000 metric tons of surplus sugar. The committee was informed that sugar prices had been on a downward trend since July, and sufficient stocks were available to meet domestic needs until January of the following year. After detailed discussions, the ECC approved the proposal based on terms previously set during its meeting on June 13.

In addition, the ECC approved a request from the Ministry of Interior for the release of funds through a Technical Supplementary Grant. The Rs 456.6 million grant will be disbursed as an aid to the Interior Division for onward allocation to the Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South), specifically for the construction of eight women’s facilities in tribal districts.

The meeting was attended by key ministers, including Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari (virtually), Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, and senior officials from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).