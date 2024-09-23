Sign inSubscribe
Cover story

Can fintech help finally unlock financing for small businesses?

Despite all the State Bank and SECP’s attempts to help small businesses attract more financing, SME lending remains in the doldrums. Fintech could be part of the solution, but first everyone needs to admit that the problem is the FBR.

Hamza Aurangzeb
It is a dream that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have been dreaming for a long time: getting more credit flowing to small and medium-sized businesses, the backbone of any economy, including that of Pakistan. And with the rise of fintech platforms, the dream feels tantalizingly close to reality.

The problem is that while technology can and does supply solutions to at least some of the bottlenecks that constrict the flow of credit to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), there would still be one that would trump them all: the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), or more specifically, the approach of the federal government to setting tax policy.

Getting credit policy for SMEs – whether it be for a financial institution or a regulatory body – in any country not named the United States is incredibly difficult. And the State Bank in particular has been trying to balance the need to encourage this important avenue of credit while at the same time trying to manage the level of risk it would introduce to the banks’ balance sheets.

So what does it take to make it work? And is fintech really the key to helping unlock credit to SMEs in Pakistan? Possibly, but before diving into all of that, let us take a look at where things stand now.

 

