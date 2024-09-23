Can fintech help finally unlock financing for small businesses?

It is a dream that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have been dreaming for a long time: getting more credit flowing to small and medium-sized businesses, the backbone of any economy, including that of Pakistan. And with the rise of fintech platforms, the dream feels tantalizingly close to reality.

The problem is that while technology can and does supply solutions to at least some of the bottlenecks that constrict the flow of credit to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), there would still be one that would trump them all: the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), or more specifically, the approach of the federal government to setting tax policy.

Getting credit policy for SMEs – whether it be for a financial institution or a regulatory body – in any country not named the United States is incredibly difficult. And the State Bank in particular has been trying to balance the need to encourage this important avenue of credit while at the same time trying to manage the level of risk it would introduce to the banks’ balance sheets.