HBL wins ‘Best Conventional Bank of the Year Excellence Award’

By Press Release
Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO - HBL (standing 4th from right), received the award from the President of Pakistan Mr. Asif Ali Zardari (standing 5th from right), at the 12th FPCCI Excellence Awards ceremony held in Islamabad.

Karachi: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has awarded HBL the accolade of the ‘Best Conventional Bank of the Year Excellence Award’. The award was presented by the President of Pakistan Mr. Asif Ali Zardari to Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL, at the 12th FPCCI Excellence Awards ceremony held in Islamabad on 8 October 2024.

HBL was the first commercial bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947 and one of the largest institutions in the country.

Commenting on the achievement, Muhammad Nassir Salim said, “We are deeply humbled to be recognized by FPCCI as the Best Conventional Bank of The Year. HBL is proud to serve its valued clients and play its due role in the economic development of Pakistan. This win is a tribute to the dedicated team of HBL that has earned the continued trust and confidence of HBL’s millions of clients.”

Press Release
