Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Siemens Pakistan approves sale of energy business to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Company sells energy segment for an aggregate consideration of approximately Rs 17.82 billion 

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering has approved the sale and transfer of the company’s energy business segment on a going concern basis to a non-affiliated Siemens Energy Group Entity i.e. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Private) Limited. 

The company shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations.

Siemens Pakistan said that it sold energy segment for an aggregate consideration of approximately Rs 17.82 billion as at the valuation date i.e. March 31, 2024.  

The net book value of the energy business as at valuation date was approximately Rs 17.61 billion.

The company said that this is in line with the spin-off of the energy business by Siemens AG (Parent Company) in 2020, pursuant to an in-principle approval of the Board of Directors in their meeting held on March 10, 2023 and communicated to the members vide letter no. CS/Ext/2023/189 dated March 13, 2023; and taking into consideration the independent fairness opinion rendered by a global audit and consulting firm. 

The determination of cash to be received from the buyer and gain / loss on the transaction is subject to computation based on net book value as of effective date and certain other contractual subsequent events in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement to be executed with the buyer. 

The closure of the transaction shall remain subject to shareholders’ and other regulatory approvals, the company said in its notice.  

Previous article
PPL commences oil, gas production from Adhi South-9
Next article
FBR denies any further extension in returns filing deadline
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SSCI president inaugurates help desk to finance revival of textile industry

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority has established a help desk to facilitate the...
ADB-Pakistan

ADB hosts Pakistan venture connect 2024 event

Chinese investment to boost sanitary ware manufacturing in Punjab

Nobel economics prize for 2024 awarded to three US-based economists

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.