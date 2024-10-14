Sign inSubscribe
FBR denies any further extension in returns filing deadline

SIMs of non-filers will be blocked and they will not be able to buy vehicles or property, says FBR spokesperson

By INP

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday denied the possibility of further extension in the returns filing deadline.

FBR spokesperson, Bakhtiar Muhammad, said the last date for filing income tax returns is October 14 (today) and there would not be a further extension. The offices and field formations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will remain functional till midnight tonight.

The FBR announced that 36,60,000 taxpayers filed their tax returns until September 30, 2024.

Earlier, the FBR extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the fiscal year 2024, following requests from various trade and tax bar associations.

The FBR spokesperson further clarified that the extension given on September 30 was only due to the fact that the FBR’s IT System got overloaded and since that has been fixed now, no more extension will be allowed beyond October 14, 2024. He urged the masses not to wait for the deadline and file their returns timely.

By doing so, the government aims to promote a culture of tax compliance, which is crucial for the country’s economic stability and growth.

The FBR spokesperson further said after the deadline, SIMs of the non-filers will be blocked and they will not be able to buy vehicles or plots.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the Federal Board of Revenue chairman was briefed on the tax collection in September. It was told that Rs 1106 billion was collected through income tax returns in September surpassing the target of Rs. 1098 billion.

