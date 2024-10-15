Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

Devsinc CEO Usman Asif attends GITEX Global 2024, secures strategic business insights

Event brought together top innovators and industry leaders from around the world

By Press Release

Devsinc, Pakistan’s leading IT solutions provider, showcased its cutting-edge enterprise services at GITEX Global 2024, the premier global tech event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event brought together top innovators and industry leaders from around the world, reinforcing Devsinc’s role in driving digital transformation on a global scale.

Led by CEO Usman Asif, the Devsinc team engaged with senior industry leaders, decision-makers from P@SHA and PSEB, and startup founders from Pakistan. These interactions fostered valuable partnerships and provided strategic insights into emerging global trends.

Joining Usman Asif at GITEX were Andy Crebar, Chief Business Officer, and Moiz Saleem Varind, Senior Director of Global Marketing, who participated in high-level discussions that further solidified Devsinc’s position as a trusted partner in cross-border digital innovation.

“Our presence at GITEX Global 2024 reaffirms our commitment to staying at the forefront of transformative technology, helping businesses worldwide accelerate growth,” said Usman Asif. “The partnerships formed here will shape the future of enterprise IT solutions.”

GITEX served as a platform for Devsinc to present its AI-driven innovations and scalable cloud solutions, underlining the potential of Pakistani IT firms on the global stage. As Devsinc moves forward, it is poised to lead IT innovation, empowering businesses to scale and gain a competitive edge through disruptive technologies and global collaborations.

Previous article
Pakistan exports 10,000 buffalo embryos to China
Next article
PBA applauds SBP’s revised SME financing limits as a key driver of SME growth in Pakistan
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade

PESHAWAR: President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fazal Moqeem Khan called for cementing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran, said...

PBA applauds SBP’s revised SME financing limits as a key driver of SME growth in Pakistan

Pakistan exports 10,000 buffalo embryos to China

Pakistani medical device industry taps new opportunities in Chinese market

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.