Devsinc hires Moiz Varind to drive global expansion and innovation

Devsinc, a leading IT services provider, announces the appointment of Moiz Saleem Varind as Senior Director of Global marketing as part of its Global market expansion and Global rebranding efforts. Moiz will lead 360°Global Marketing to drive business in B2B in new markets and economies.

Moiz Saleem Varind brings a wealth of over 11 years of experience in branding, marketing, and B2B. Moiz has worked across several industry giants in the I.T., FMCG, Care, Media, and automotive industries. His last role was with Gear Systems Limited as the Brand lead playing a pivotal role in the Global rebranding of the IT giant. He then served as the Marketing Manager for Pakistan overlooking Business and marketing outreach. He has worked for Global conglomerates such as Unilever, ADR-group, and even national brands that have emerged as multinational brands. Moiz is known for his robustness, visionary leadership, and business-focused approach to reinventing his domain to drive growth.

As Devsinc continues to pursue growth and market penetration, addition of Moiz Saleem Varindin the leadership will significantly bolster these efforts. Moiz’s extensive background in Marketing, business development, IT Business strategy, and brand management will be a key driver for Devsinc’s expansion globally.

Usman Asif, CEO of Devsinc, extended a warm welcome to Moiz, noting: “We are excited to have MoizVarind on board. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we scale our operations in newer markets and want to thrive for growth in our existing markets. Our profound experience of over a decade marks our technological depth backed by the expertise of world-class professionals. Devsinc is committed to aggressively building B2B alliances and outreach.

Adding to this, Andy Crebar, Chief Business Officer at Devsinc, shared his thoughts on the hire: “Moiz’s joining marks the beginning of a new chapter for Devsinc. His experience in driving IT Enterprise transformation and his commitment to excellence will be key to pushing our vision forward. I’m excited to see how we can elevate Devsinc’s global presence and create even more value for our clients together. This is just the beginning of something truly impactful.”