Secure Logistics to provide transport services to Maersk West and Central Asia 

SLGL is also engaged in discussions with Maersk regarding a similar arrangement for regional markets 

By News Desk

Pakistan’s Secure Logistics Group Limited (SLGL) has entered into an arrangement to provide transport services to Maersk West and Central Asia Limited, according to a stock filing on Tuesday. 

This corporate onboarding of SLG as one of the Transport Service Providers to Maersk aligns with SLG’s objectives to become a leading domestic Logistic Services Provider. 

In addition, SLGL is also engaged in discussions with Maersk regarding a similar arrangement under SLG’s TIR License, whereby the company will provide similar services to Maersk starting with the regional markets including the Central Asian countries.

“This announcement is made in accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements and aims to keep our valued shareholders and the public informed about the latest developments in our business operations,” read SLGL’s notice to the PSX.  

Last month, Maersk West and Central Asia Limited, a global shipping, transport, and logistics giant, appointed Secure Logistics Group Limited as its onshore logistics partner.

