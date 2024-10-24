Pakistan produces 22.59 million mobile phones in first nine months of 2024

Pakistan’s mobile phone industry achieved a significant milestone by producing 22.59 million mobile devices in the first nine months of 2024, according to the latest data. Out of this total, 13.86 million were smartphones, while 8.73 million were 2G feature phones, marking a continued shift towards smartphones in the country.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) report also highlighted that commercial imports of mobile phones during the same period totaled just 1.1 million units, underscoring the country’s growing capacity for local manufacturing. Infinix emerged as the top producer, manufacturing 2.79 million units in 2024.

While production has rebounded in 2024, it still falls short of previous years. In 2021, local manufacturers produced 24.66 million devices, while 2023 saw a drop to 21.28 million units, representing a 13.71% decline year-on-year. The sharp fall in production in 2022 and 2023 was attributed to Pakistan’s economic depression, rising interest rates, and central bank import restrictions designed to curb the outflow of foreign currency.

Despite the challenges, the local market is showing signs of recovery. This resurgence has been supported by cuts in interest rates initiated by the State Bank of Pakistan, which have provided much-needed relief to manufacturers.

Smartphone adoption in Pakistan has seen a steady rise, with 64% of devices on the local network now being smartphones, compared to 59% in 2023 and 56% in 2022. Conversely, the use of 2G devices has decreased to 36%, a drop from 41% in 2023 and 44% in 2022, reflecting the ongoing digital transformation in the country.

This uptick in production is expected to continue as Pakistan’s economy gradually stabilizes, and the demand for smartphones and internet-enabled devices grows, driven by expanding internet services and increasing consumer reliance on mobile connectivity.