BOP reports 58% growth for first 9 months of 2024

By Press Release

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab convened on October 30, 2024, to review and approve the unaudited financial statements for the first nine months ending September 30, 2024.

During the review of the Bank’s performance for the period, the Board expressed its satisfaction with the overall growth across all areas of operations. The Board also commended the Bank’s management for achieving an impressive 58% growth in profit before tax compared to the same period last year.

In the first nine months of 2024, the Bank recorded a profit before tax of Rs. 14.10 billion, compared to Rs. 8.94 billion in the same period of 2023, reflecting remarkable growth of 58%. Non-markup/interest income rose significantly to Rs. 15.74 billion, an 80% increase from Rs. 8.77 billion in the corresponding period last year. The Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to Rs. 29.24 billion, while non-markup expenses stood at Rs. 34.36 billion. Earnings per Share (EPS) also increased to Rs. 2.42 per share, up from Rs. 1.83 per share during the same period in 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank’s total assets stood at Rs. 2,136 billion, compared to Rs. 2,259 billion as of September 30, 2023. Deposits increased to Rs. 1,574 billion from Rs. 1,393 billion in the same period last year. Investments and lending to financial institutions rose to Rs. 1,224 billion, while gross advances amounted to Rs. 682 billion. The Bank’s equity improved to Rs. 84 billion, marking a 13% increase from Rs. 74 billion as of September 30, 2023. Additionally, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) improved significantly to 20.23%, up from 17.08%, and the Leverage Ratio increased to 3.62% from 2.98% during the same period last year.

The Bank has been assigned a long-term entity rating of “AA+” by PACRA, with a short-term rating of “A1+,” the highest possible rank. Currently, the Bank operates a network of 861 online branches, including 180 Taqwa Islamic Banking branches and 16 sub-branches. The Bank also maintains 851 ATMs, ensuring 24/7 service for customers. Furthermore, the Bank offers a wide range of products and services to its valued clients, including branchless banking, mobile banking, internet banking, credit cards, and cash management services

