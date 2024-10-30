Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Finance ministry projects inflation between 6-7% in October

September’s inflation rate hit a 44-month low at 6.9%, significantly reduced from last year’s 31.4% in the same period.

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s Finance Ministry has shared an optimistic forecast for the economy, citing a decline in inflation and growth in key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture. According to its Economic Update and Outlook for October 2024 report, inflation is expected to further decrease, providing a conducive environment for economic recovery.

Easing Inflation

Inflation is projected to remain between 6-7% in October, potentially dropping to 5.5-6.5% by November. September’s inflation rate hit a 44-month low at 6.9%, significantly reduced from last year’s 31.4% in the same period. This decline is attributed to enhanced supply chains for key commodities and government measures to curb inflation.

Manufacturing Growth

Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) continues to show mixed results, yet signals of recovery are evident. LSM output grew by 4.7% in August 2024, with 13 of 22 key sectors seeing positive growth, including textiles, food, chemicals, and automobiles. The automotive sector saw production and sales growth of 18.1% and 17% respectively, driven by strong increases in vehicles, especially trucks and buses. Cement exports also rose by 22.2%, reflecting solid domestic and international demand.

Agricultural Expansion

Agriculture has become a key growth driver, registering a 6.25% increase due to better policies, increased credit, and mechanization. The report highlights a 33.8% rise in agricultural credit from July to March and a 115.9% boost in agricultural machinery imports, reflecting expanding mechanization. Fertilizer production also grew by 3.7%, though urea usage dropped 19.7%, while DAP saw an 82.5% rise.

Strengthened External Trade

On the trade front, exports reached $7.5 billion, marking a 7.8% increase, while imports grew to $14.2 billion. Remittances hit a record $8.8 billion, up 39%, primarily from Saudi Arabia. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rose by 48.2% to $771 million, led by contributions from China and the UK.

Previous article
Textile exporters raise alarm over Rs328.5 billion refund delays
Next article
BOP reports 58% growth for first 9 months of 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

BOP reports 58% growth for first 9 months of 2024

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab convened on October 30, 2024, to review and approve the unaudited financial statements for...

Textile exporters raise alarm over Rs328.5 billion refund delays

Google Fined $2.5 Decillion by Russian Court – Amount Exceeds Global Wealth

Bank Makramah secures Rs5 billion investment to meet regulatory capital requirements

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.