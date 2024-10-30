Everything you need to know about BYD’s booking process Pakistan

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant, has officially opened bookings for its models, the Atto 3 and SEAL sedan. Customers can place their bookings through the BYD website.

Danish Khaliq, VP of Sales and Strategy at BYD Pakistan, spoke to PakWheels and explained the booking process.

The booking process involves receiving a deposit slip, followed by submitting a Pay Order at HBL or Meezan Bank under the name Mega Motor Company Pvt Ltd. Booking confirmations are issued within two days, with deliveries beginning from January 2025, when BYD’s dealerships will also become operational.

The Atto 3, a fully electric SUV, is priced at Rs8.99 million and offers a driving range of 410 km, with a deposit amount of Rs1.75 million.

The SEAL sedan comes in two variants: the Dynamic variant, priced at Rs14.79 million with a range of 530 km, and the Premium variant, costing Rs16.99 million with a range of 650 km.

Customers are only required to pay vehicle registration as an additional cost, with no hidden charges beyond the listed prices.

Both the Atto 3 and SEAL models include competitive warranties. BYD offers a 6-year vehicle warranty capped at 160,000 km, alongside an 8-year battery warranty capped at 150,000 km. These EVs provide high-performance and long driving ranges, appealing to customers seeking sustainable mobility solutions.

BYD’s entry into Pakistan follows its partnership with Mega Motor Company, which aims to begin local assembly by 2026 at a facility near Port Qasim. The plant will join existing production sites operated by major automakers such as Toyota and Suzuki.

BYD also plans to launch showrooms in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad by the end of 2024, further expanding its market reach.

With 100% electric models and a vision for sustainable transportation, BYD is poised to become a major player in Pakistan’s EV market. The company offers cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly features, and generous warranties, attracting environmentally conscious consumers.