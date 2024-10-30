Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Bank Makramah secures Rs5 billion investment to meet regulatory capital requirements

Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah will provide capital to ensure compliance with State Bank's capital mandate

By News Desk

Bank Makramah Limited (BML) announced an agreement with Mr. Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, under which Mr. Lootah will deposit PKR 5 billion in the bank as an advance against share capital. 

This arrangement, formalized on October 30, 2024, is intended to support BML in meeting the regulatory capital requirements set by the State Bank of Pakistan, should the bank face a compliance shortfall by December 31, 2024.

The bank disclosed this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Wednesday in alignment with legal requirements, ensuring that investors and stakeholders remain informed of measures taken to reinforce its capital base. 

The transaction underscores the bank’s commitment to maintaining stability and adhering to regulatory standards.

News Desk
News Desk

