A Russian court has imposed an astronomical fine of $2.5 decillion on Google, accusing the tech giant of blocking pro-Kremlin content on YouTube. The fine, reported by Russian state-run RBC, is the result of compounded penalties accumulating since 2020, when Google was initially fined 100,000 rubles (about $1,025) after two pro-Kremlin media outlets, Tsargrad TV and RIA FAN, won lawsuits over restricted YouTube accounts. The figure has continued to double under Russian law every week.

Google’s restrictive measures, which began after the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, included blocking state-affiliated accounts like RT, Sputnik, and NTV. These restrictions led to Russian authorities seizing Google’s Russian bank accounts, eventually forcing Google’s Russian subsidiary to declare bankruptcy in 2022. Despite its limited local operations, Google’s free services like Search and YouTube remain accessible in Russia.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, acknowledged ongoing legal matters in Russia in its latest quarterly earnings report, although it emphasized that these issues are unlikely to materially impact the company’s overall financial health. While facing unprecedented fines, Alphabet saw a 5% rise in its stock price after reporting strong Q3 earnings, signaling investor confidence despite ongoing legal challenges.

The situation underscores the growing tension between Russia and major tech firms, especially those based in the West. As part of a global sanctions regime against Russia, Google halted ads and services like AdSense within the country in 2022 and recently restricted account creation for Russian users. With the compounding fines, legal analysts say the $2.5 decillion penalty is uncollectible, given that the sum far exceeds the global GDP.