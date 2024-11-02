ECC approves Rs1.8 billion for overhaul of PM, president’s aircraft

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs1.8 billion for the overhaul of engines on two VVIP aircraft used by the president and prime minister.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, was held under the IMF stipulations that allow TSGs—fund reallocation between ministries—without altering the overall budget.

A Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs252.711 million was approved for the Capital Development Authority (CDA), redirected from the Ministry of Housing and Works, to maintain civic services at the Prime Minister’s Office and Staff Colony.

The ECC approved Rs2.939 billion for the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports to procure e-Passport personalisation systems and equipment, aiming to ensure smooth and efficient passport services.

Another significant allocation includes Rs30 billion for the “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project,” which will be transferred to the Finance Division for further release to the Sindh government.

Further grants were sanctioned, including Rs376 million for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to cover expenditures related to Recovery and Reward Rules and Rs226.720 million for the Ministry of Commerce to support its trade missions in China.