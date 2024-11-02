Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to build its own power transmission line

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed an agreement with private firm M/S Netracon Technologies Ltd. to construct the province’s first independently-owned power transmission line.

This initiative marks Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the first province in Pakistan to undertake its own power transmission project.

The formal signing ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, attended by officials from the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), provincial cabinet members, and senior figures from the Energy & Power Department.

The agreement outlines the construction of a 40-kilometer, 132/220 KV transmission line from Matiltan to Madian, with an estimated cost of Rs8 billion. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

This transmission line will enable the evacuation of electricity generated by the 84 MW Matiltan Hydropower Project, along with other provincial projects in Swat, to the national grid or for local industrial use at discounted rates. Upon completion, the project is projected to generate approximately Rs7 billion in annual revenue for the province.

The 40-kilometer transmission line is the first phase of the Swat Corridor Transmission Line project. In the second phase, an additional 80-kilometer line will extend from Madian to Chakdara, aimed at facilitating multiple hydropower projects with substantial generating capacity currently under development in the Swat Corridor.