PSX rises over 1,000 points on anticipated rate cut, positive economic indicators

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a strong upward momentum on Monday, with the KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,000 points during the intraday trading.

According to the PSX website, the market opened on a positive note and the benchmark index reached 91,966.35 points, an increase of 1106.5, or over 1%.

At 11:05 am, the index was hovering at 91,932.53 points, up by 1072.68 points or 1.18% from the previous close of 90,859.85 points on Friday.

Major sectors including oil and gas exploration, automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilizers, and oil marketing companies observed widespread buying activity. Key stocks, such as OGDC, PPL, SNGP, SSGC, and HCAR, were trading positively, contributing to the index’s rise.

The upward rally is fueled by investor expectations of a possible policy rate cut in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting set for later in the day. Optimism has also been driven by positive corporate earnings and improved economic indicators.

Many economists expect the SBP to cut its key policy rate by 200 basis points in its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for today (November 4). This would be the fourth consecutive reduction since June.

Last week, the KSE-100 index gained 0.96% week-over-week (WoW). The positive rally was fueled by an anticipated continuation of monetary easing and the country reporting its first-ever quarterly budget surplus in over 20 years of Rs1.7 trillion during the first quarter of the FY25, coupled with strong corporate results.

However, the government missed two of the IMF’s quarterly targets: one for tax collection, marking a shortfall of Rs 90 billion, and another for cash surplus for the provinces, marking a shortfall of Rs 182 billion.

The headline inflation for October clocked in at 7.2% YoY, with real interest rates comfortably above 10% at current policy rate levels.

On the macro front, the trade deficit for October clocked in at $1.4 billion, with exports for the month standing in at $2.97 billion, up 4.9% MoM.

Globally, financial markets began the week on a cautious note on Monday, with shares in Asia subdued while the dollar eased slightly ahead of a busy week headlined by the US presidential race which is set to come down to the wire.

The week will also provide investors with global monetary policy catalysts with rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England (BoE), the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), Riksbank and Norges Bank.

Trading was thinned in Asia on Monday with Japan out for a holiday, but MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7%, recovering from its fall to a five-week low on Friday.

US stock futures though lost ground, with Nasdaq futures falling 0.11%, while S&P 500 futures eased 0.14%.

Chinese stocks got off to a positive start on Monday, with the CSI300 blue-chip index gaining 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.04%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%.