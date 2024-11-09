Weekly inflation rises by 0.24% amid food and energy price hikes

Pakistan’s weekly inflation, measured through the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.24% for the week ending November 7, 2024, marking the second consecutive week of rising prices.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported an annual SPI surge of 13.89%, driven largely by increases in food and energy costs.

The week-on-week inflation was led by a 3.37% hike in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, with the cost of an 11.67kg cylinder rising to Rs3,328.15 from Rs3,219.56. Eggs also saw a notable increase of 2.70%, reaching Rs326.48 per dozen, while potatoes and onions rose 2.63% and 2.61%, respectively. Fuel prices also climbed, with high-speed diesel up by 1.54% and petrol increasing by 0.56%.

The SPI, covering 51 essential items, collects price data from 50 markets across 17 cities, reflecting the ongoing cost-of-living challenges faced by Pakistanis.