Cordoba Logistics to launch private equity and fund management subsidiary

Company’s board authorizes the creation or acquisition of a subsidiary that will operate as a Non-Banking Finance Company 

By News Desk

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited has announced plans to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on private equity and fund management. 

The decision, approved by the company’s Board of Directors on November 8, 2024, authorizes the creation or acquisition of a subsidiary that will operate as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), holding the necessary license to act in private equity and fund management.

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 read with Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Regulations. 

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary have been granted authority to carry out all actions required to implement this resolution, with the CEO authorized to represent the company in the incorporation process. 

