Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan seeks two-year extension on $3.4bn Chinese debt amid IMF programme

Request highlights Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese financial support

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has formally requested China to reschedule $3.4 billion in official and guaranteed debt, aiming for a two-year extension on repayments during the period of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The Express Tribune, citing official sources, that this rescheduling is essential to cover the $5 billion external financing gap identified by the IMF when it approved the $7 billion bailout package in September.

The debt, primarily owed to the Chinese Export-Import (Exim) Bank, includes both official and State-Owned Enterprise-guaranteed loans. Approximately one-third of the debt repayments fall under guaranteed loans.

Pakistani authorities remain hopeful for support from China, though no formal confirmation has been provided on whether the rescheduling has been approved.

This marks Pakistan’s second request for debt rescheduling from the Exim Bank in the past year and a half.

In July 2023, then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a similar two-year rescheduling of $2.4 billion in Chinese loans, on which Pakistan has since only been making interest payments.

The current $3.4 billion request includes $750 million maturing this fiscal year, which is crucial for meeting IMF’s conditions that the $7 billion programme is fully funded and that Pakistan’s debt remains sustainable.

Of the $5 billion financing gap identified by the IMF, $2.5 billion pertains to the current fiscal year. Although Pakistan assured the IMF of arrangements for this amount, some anticipated borrowings are delayed.

Meanwhile, an unscheduled IMF mission is set to visit Pakistan on Monday to assess the country’s economic performance, a move reflecting possible concerns over Pakistan’s adherence to the programme’s terms.

Pakistan has also requested a $1.4 billion loan and sought an increase in the Currency Swap Agreement limit to CNY 40 billion ($5.7 billion), an expansion that would provide additional liquidity.

In addition to this, Pakistan had sought over $16 billion in rescheduling for Chinese energy debts, although no memorandum of understanding or formal agreement has yet been secured from China on this request.

 

 

 

 

Previous article
Weekly inflation rises by 0.24% amid food and energy price hikes
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.