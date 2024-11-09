FBR launches inquiry into alleged smuggling facilitation by seven Islamabad Airport officials

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated an inquiry into seven customs officials at Islamabad International Airport over allegations of facilitating the smuggling of night vision and thermal imaging equipment into Pakistan.

According to a report by BR, The FBR has directed the Collector of Islamabad Airport to investigate the accused officials for their alleged involvement in aiding the smuggling network.

The officers under investigation include Inspectors Shakeel, Faraz, and Muslim, along with Sepoys Khurram, Syed Abbas Shah, Asim, and Saqib. According to FBR’s communication, these officials are suspected of facilitating the clearance of sensitive equipment from China and the UAE in cooperation with certain cargo companies and clearing agents.

The FBR has mandated a fact-finding report on the matter to be submitted by November 22, 2024, as part of its efforts to curb smuggling activities and ensure accountability among customs personnel.