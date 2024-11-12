Avanceon secures multimillion-dollar infrastructure projects in Pakistan, Qatar

Avanceon, a leading automation and systems integration company, has announced major wins in the infrastructure sector, securing contracts worth millions in both Pakistan and Qatar.

These projects, awarded to Avanceon’s subsidiaries in UAE and Qatar, signify the company’s growing influence in advanced infrastructure solutions across South Asia and the Middle East.

The projects fall under national initiatives aimed at bolstering essential infrastructure such as utilities, transportation, and urban development.

In Pakistan, Avanceon will manage a $3 million contract involving the installation of flow meters to monitor real-time water consumption in densely populated areas.

Meanwhile, in Qatar, the company has been awarded a $4.5 million contract for a cloud-based Tanker Access Management System for infrastructure projects.

Avanceon plans to partner with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for these projects and will adhere to all local regulatory standards. Preliminary studies are planned to address safety, quality, and environmental factors, ensuring compliance with QHSE authorities.

These new projects support Avanceon’s “Road to 100 Plan,” which aims for $100 million in revenue by the close of fiscal year 2025. With a strong project pipeline, the company expects these initiatives to further its expertise and presence in the infrastructure sector.

Avanceon attributes its project acquisition to its proven track record, robust project references, and world-class solutions that align with the digital transformation and sustainability objectives of both Pakistan and Qatar.