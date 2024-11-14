Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank

This decision follows Saudi National Bank’s move to terminate its plans to divest its stake in Samba Pakistan

By Monitoring Desk

Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL), one of Pakistan’s major commercial banks, has withdrawn its public announcement of intention (PAI) to acquire a majority stake in Samba Bank Limited.

This decision follows Saudi National Bank’s (SNB) move to terminate its plans to divest its stake in Samba Pakistan.

“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had granted BAFL in-principle approval to conduct due diligence on Samba for the proposed acquisition of SNB’s approximately 84.51% ordinary shares in the bank.”

“However, SNB has terminated the process for the sale of SNB’s equity stake in Samba. Consequently, Arif Habib Limited, as Manager to the Offer, on behalf of BAFL, has submitted the withdrawal of BAFL’s earlier public announcement of intention to acquire SNB’s shareholding in Samba,” BAFL said in a notice provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The PSX has been requested to inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

On November 12, 2024, Samba Bank notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that Saudi National Bank (SNB), its majority shareholder, has decided to halt the sale of its equity stake in the bank.

Earlier in April, Bank Alfalah had submitted a Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) to acquire a majority stake in Samba Bank Limited.

Following this, in May, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) granted approval for Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence on Samba Bank.

Previously, in 2021, Samba Bank received a firm acquisition proposal from a consortium consisting of Samba Bank’s management, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, and Gulf Islamic Investment LLC, aiming to acquire control of 852.040 million voting shares, representing 84.51% of the bank’s paid-up capital.

 

Previous article
Pakistan to launch first AI policy by early 2025
Next article
Elon Musk’s X Corp appoints Mahmoud Reza Banki as CFO
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Oil prices ease on stronger greenback, fears of higher output

Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $71.83 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $67.95

U.S. budget deficit surges to $257 billion in October

Elon Musk’s X Corp appoints Mahmoud Reza Banki as CFO

Pakistan to launch first AI policy by early 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.