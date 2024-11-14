Pakistan to launch first AI policy by early 2025

The government of Pakistan is set to introduce its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy by early 2025, primarily focusing on enhancing cybersecurity and boosting the digital economy.

The policy aims to transform Pakistan into a “Digital Pakistan” by deploying AI to detect and respond to cyber threats in real time, helping prevent data breaches and protect sensitive information.

Syed Junaid Imam, a senior IT official at the Ministry of Information Technology, highlighted this initiative during the ‘Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024’ conference. “Probably in a couple of months, you will see Pakistan’s first AI policy. There is special focus on AI for cybersecurity,” he said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to secure the nation’s cyberspace.

The ongoing development of digital public infrastructure and the new AI policy could elevate Pakistan to the top 10-15 ranks in the Global Cybersecurity Index. Imam further noted that the country has already made strides, moving up to the top 40 this year.

The government is also establishing sectoral CERTs (Computer/Cyber Emergency Response Teams) for industries like telecom, banking, and education. With collaboration across industry, academia, and government, Pakistan aims to build a secure digital economy and create a digitally transformed society.