FDI in Pakistan rises 32.3% to $904.3 million in first four months of FY25  

Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan grew by 32.3% during the first four months of the current fiscal year (FY25), reaching $904.3 million, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

FDI inflows during July-October FY25 totaled $1,242.5 million, while outflows amounted to $338.2 million.

This is a significant improvement from the same period last fiscal year when net FDI stood at $683.5 million. However, October alone recorded a net FDI of $133.2 million, reflecting an 18% year-on-year decrease compared to $163.3 million in October 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, FDI fell sharply by over 65%, down from $385 million recorded in September 2024.

China remained the largest source of investment during July-October FY25, contributing $414.5 million, which accounts for 46% of the total net FDI. This marks a more than 100% increase compared to $207.1 million during the same period last year.

Hong Kong emerged as the second-largest investor, with net FDI of $99.7 million, up 43% from $69.9 million last year, representing 11% of total inflows.

The power sector attracted the largest share of FDI, receiving $414.5 million (46% of total FDI). The financial business sector followed with $189.6 million, while the oil and gas exploration sector attracted $103.8 million during the period.