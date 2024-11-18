Bluesky sees user surge as discontent grows with Elon Musk’s X  

Discontent among X users, following changes made under Elon Musk’s ownership, has driven many toward Bluesky, a growing social media platform founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Initially invitation-only, Bluesky opened to the public in February, offering a user experience similar to X but with a lighter and more inclusive atmosphere. Features include a chronological feed, direct messaging, and curated starter packs to help users build their networks.

Bluesky has seen rapid growth, with total users reaching 15 million by mid-November, up from 13 million in October. This uptick followed user dissatisfaction on X, including a controversial move in October allowing blocked accounts to view public posts.

Earlier, Bluesky gained 2.6 million users after X faced a ban in Brazil, with 85% of new users coming from the country.

Recent joiners include journalists, celebrities, and left-leaning politicians seeking an ad-free space reminiscent of early Twitter days.

While Bluesky expands its user base, it has broader ambitions. Beyond being an X alternative, the platform is developing an “interoperability protocol” to enable seamless interaction across different social networks, akin to how email or phone numbers work. This vision contrasts with the closed ecosystems maintained by major tech companies to support ad-driven models.

Despite its growth, X remains confident, asserting post-election dominance in global conversations about the U.S. election.

However, Bluesky’s push for a decentralized, interoperable internet could reshape how social networks function, offering an alternative to traditional platforms.