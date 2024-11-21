Khurram Schehzad named adviser to FinMin for financial reforms

ISLAMABAD: Khurram Schehzad, a seasoned investment banker, has been appointed as the adviser to Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb on financial reforms. The government aims to implement transformative changes across various economic sectors to ensure sustainable growth.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division on Thursday, “The prime minister has approved the appointment of Khurram Schehzad as Adviser to Finance Minister on Economic & Financial Reforms (SPPS-I) on a contract basis, effective immediately, for a two-year term under standard terms and conditions.”

Schehzad boasts a distinguished career spanning investment banking, equity strategy, corporate finance advisory, and asset management. He has held leadership roles in prominent organizations, including serving as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Executive Vice President of Investment Banking at JS Group and as EVP-Director of Investment Strategy, Research, and Sales at Arif Habib Group.

Before joining Arif Habib Group, Schehzad was associated with Lakson Investments, where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. Under his supervision, the firm’s equity funds consistently achieved top-quartile performance, and its listed equity fund reached the number-one spot for the first time since its inception.

Schehzad’s accolades include being recognized as one of Pakistan’s top analysts by the CFA Society for three consecutive years and receiving accolades from ASIAMONEY for his contributions to award-winning debt research.

His contributions extend beyond corporate roles. He has been the youngest member of the Board of the Privatisation Commission, where he played a pivotal role in successful privatization initiatives, and has served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Investment, shaping investment policy for Pakistan.

Additionally, Schehzad has served as an independent evaluator for the HEC/World Bank Technology Fund and contributed as a panel expert for the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA). He is a certified director from the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance and a member of the Global Advisory Council of the Harvard Business Review and the South Asian Corporate Advisory Council.

Schehzad’s appointment is expected to infuse expertise and strategic direction into the government’s financial reforms agenda.