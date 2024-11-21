SBP grants license to EPSPL as fifth electronic money institution

Sign inSubscribe
By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has officially issued a license to E-Processing Systems Private Limited (EPSPL), allowing the company to commence commercial operations as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI). With this approval, EPSPL joins four other EMIs—NayaPay Private Limited, Finja Private Limited, SadaPay Private Limited, and Akhtar Fuiou Technologies Private Limited—that are already offering e-money services to consumers, merchants, and agents in Pakistan.

According to the central bank, EPSPL will provide e-money wallets, further enhancing the digital payment landscape in the country. The issuance of this license brings the total number of EMIs actively operating in Pakistan to five, with two others—Wemsol Private Limited and HubPay Private Limited—currently in pilot operations.

SBP also noted that three additional EMIs—YAP Pakistan Private Limited, Cerisma Private Limited, and Toko Lab Private Limited—have received in-principle approval and are in the process of developing their organizational and technological infrastructure to begin pilot operations soon.

The move underscores the growing support from the SBP for the fintech sector, with an increasing number of companies entering the market to provide digital financial solutions, expanding access to electronic payments and digital wallets across Pakistan.

