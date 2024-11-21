Sign inSubscribe
Discos reduce losses by 22% in Q1 FY2024-25, recovery rate improves  

Power Division reports significant decline in circular debt growth  

By News Desk

The Power Division has reported a 22% reduction in losses incurred by power distribution companies (Discos) during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, highlighting improved operational efficiency.  

According to the division, Discos faced Rs591 billion in losses due to line losses and low recovery during FY2023-24. However, these losses dropped to Rs239 billion in Q1 FY2024-25 compared to Rs308 billion in the same period last year, reflecting an improvement of Rs69 billion.  

The recovery rate for Discos also showed a marked increase, reaching 91% in the first quarter compared to 84% in the corresponding period of the previous year.  

Additionally, the circular debt grew by only Rs11 billion between July and October of FY2024-25, a sharp decline from the Rs301 billion increase recorded during the same period last year, according to the Power Division.  

The figures reflect ongoing efforts to address inefficiencies and improve financial performance in the energy sector.

