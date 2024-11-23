Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Iranian carriers to submit bank guarantees for transshipment from Taftan to Quetta’s NLC Dry Port

FBR updates customs rules to ensure compliance under Pakistan-Iran transport agreement

By Monitoring Desk

Iranian transport operators are now required to provide bank guarantees to Pakistani customs authorities for goods transshipped through Iranian carriers from the Taftan border to the NLC Dry Port in Quetta.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduced this change by amending the Customs Rules, 2001 through SRO.1913(I)/2024.

Under the updated rules, Iranian transport operators must furnish a bank guarantee equal to the customs duties and taxes applicable on goods being transshipped. 

The guarantee amount will be determined by the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Taftan, in accordance with clause (7) of Article 7 of the 1987 Agreement on Bilateral Road Transportation of Goods between Pakistan and Iran.

If the Iranian carriers misuse the transshipment facilities for imported goods, the submitted bank guarantee will be forfeited, in addition to other penalties as per the Customs Act and related rules, the notification stated.

The agreement between Pakistan and Iran outlines specific obligations and definitions for Iranian carriers under Article 2, ensuring mutual compliance in bilateral transportation operations.

Previous article
Govt faces internal rift over IMF’s gas disconnection condition for industries
Next article
IMF confirms Pakistan’s request for Resilience and Sustainability Facility
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.