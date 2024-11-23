Iranian carriers to submit bank guarantees for transshipment from Taftan to Quetta’s NLC Dry Port

Iranian transport operators are now required to provide bank guarantees to Pakistani customs authorities for goods transshipped through Iranian carriers from the Taftan border to the NLC Dry Port in Quetta.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduced this change by amending the Customs Rules, 2001 through SRO.1913(I)/2024.

Under the updated rules, Iranian transport operators must furnish a bank guarantee equal to the customs duties and taxes applicable on goods being transshipped.

The guarantee amount will be determined by the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Taftan, in accordance with clause (7) of Article 7 of the 1987 Agreement on Bilateral Road Transportation of Goods between Pakistan and Iran.

If the Iranian carriers misuse the transshipment facilities for imported goods, the submitted bank guarantee will be forfeited, in addition to other penalties as per the Customs Act and related rules, the notification stated.

The agreement between Pakistan and Iran outlines specific obligations and definitions for Iranian carriers under Article 2, ensuring mutual compliance in bilateral transportation operations.