FBR incorporates real time machine-to-machine data integration with NADRA

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has created real-time machine-to-machine data integration with NADRA and also establishing link other major organizations holding data on financial transactions.

The FBR has drafted a report on broadening the tax base (2023-24). As per report, the FBR has used technology and data analytics with continuous monitoring through dashboards.

The FBR has been engaged in strong nudging activity by sending SMS/Whatsapp messages to high-profile Unregistered persons to file their returns.

The FBR has done a media campaign to encourage the citizens to visit the Malomaat portal and file their returns.

The FBR has already signed MoUs with 28 departments/organizations for the transfer of data /information on a real-time basis.

The FBR has revamped Maloomat portal and Tax Ray effective tools with Field formations, report maintained.

The FBR has also created 145 District Tax Office (DTOs) and designated as District Tax Office with specific jurisdiction of broadening of tax base and action against non-filers.

A special Committee was formed under the leadership of the Chairman of NADRA, with senior officials of both organizations as its members, and tasked for recommendations on the Broadening of the Tax Base. These recommendations are being implemented by the FBR.