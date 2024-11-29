Govt spent over Rs500 million to contain PTI protest in Islamabad

The federal government spent over Rs500 million in Islamabad to manage the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, according to Express Tribune. The massive expense covered security arrangements, operational costs, and related expenditures over the four-day event.

The PTI, demanding the release of its founder Imran Khan and the resignation of the current government, launched its protest from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. The rally concluded late Tuesday night after a government crackdown at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Following the operation, senior PTI leaders reportedly fled the protest site. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur later resurfaced in Mansehra, calling the sit-in part of an ongoing movement directed by Imran Khan.

The report disclosed that the Islamabad police spent Rs332.8 million on security arrangements, including the procurement of 35,000 tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and related equipment.

Additional costs included Rs170 million for meals, fuel, and other necessities for the 12,000 security personnel deployed.

The deployment included 7,000 federal police officers supported by forces from Punjab, Sindh, and the Frontier Corps. Over 800 containers, costing Rs72.8 million in rentals, were used to seal key locations across the city, including D-Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Faizabad, and 9th Avenue.

This extensive operation reflects the government’s efforts to maintain law and order during the high-stakes protest. Officials have yet to comment on the financial burden or the political fallout of the crackdown.